Meet Mackerel! Could he be your new BFF?

(WFRV) – Meet Mackerel! This sweet, 11-month-old kitty is ready for his forever home.

He is content with being alone but loves people when they are around. He got along great with the resident dog in his foster home and loves to run, play with cat toys, and sit in the window to sunbathe. He was found as a stray and since no one reclaimed him, he was neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is ready to find a new loving home!

He will be available for adoption at the WHS Door County Campus when we open at noon on Monday!

You can find the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus at 3475 Park Drive in Sturgeon Bay. Check out all of the animals up for adoption at wihumane.org/adopt.

You can call them at 920-746-1111 and like them on Facebook.