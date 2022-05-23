(WFRV) – This sweet 5-year-old Husky loves other dogs, cats, and every human she has ever met. Mya even got to go to a fundraiser event and loved every second of meeting new people showing off her fluffy good looks.

What makes Mya a little different? She only has three legs but it definitely doesn’t slow her down! Mya would love a family who loves to spend lots of time outside enjoying the fresh air. She would also love lots of time for cuddles and is patiently waiting for her forever family.

To meet Mya, get in touch with the Lakeshore Humane Society, reach out to them at 920-684-5401, online at lakeshorehumane.org or message them on Facebook.