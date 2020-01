(WFRV) – Could Nala be Your New Best Friend?

Nala is 9.5 years old and loves to cuddle and her treats! She is an absolute sweetheart and would love to be a part of your family.

You can meet her at the Oconto Area Humane Society, at 150 S. Katch. Reach them by phone at 920-835-1738.

Get more information and see all the animals up for adoption on their website and like them on Facebook as well.