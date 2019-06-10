Your new best friend

Meet Oswald - Your New Cuddle Buddy and New BFF from Lakeshore Humane Society

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:55 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:55 AM CDT

(WFRV) - This is Oswald! Patiently, and lovingly, waiting for his forever home. Could it be yours?

Oswald loves all people, is always up for a chill day on the couch, and will always be ready for a cuddle.

To meet Oswald, stop by the Lakeshore Humane Society at 1551 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc. Give them a call with any questions at 920-684-5401. 

Stop by their website at lakeshorehumane.org and find them on Facebook as well.

 

 

