Meet Oswald - Your New Cuddle Buddy and New BFF from Lakeshore Humane Society

(WFRV) - This is Oswald! Patiently, and lovingly, waiting for his forever home. Could it be yours?

Oswald loves all people, is always up for a chill day on the couch, and will always be ready for a cuddle.

To meet Oswald, stop by the Lakeshore Humane Society at 1551 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc. Give them a call with any questions at 920-684-5401.

Stop by their website at lakeshorehumane.org and find them on Facebook as well.