(WFRV) – Could Pudge or Jumba be your new best friends?

These senior ladies have a love for chicken and attention. They arrived at Fox Valley Humane Association as strays with three other cats.

Pudge is a shy girl that is now happy to approach people for attention and while she may have very little teeth, she is very curious about life.

Jumba is also older in age but doesn’t let that stop her from being very sweet.

They can go home together, separately, or join another family with cats.

They are both ready to live out their golden years with a loving family.

If you’d like to meet either one, contact the Fox Valley Humane Association at foxvalleypets.org.