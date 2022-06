(WFRV) – This sweet boy loves to chat and people watch.

Ramen still isn’t sure about getting lots of pets from his human but that doesn’t mean he hates attention. He just wants his forever human to respect his boundaries. He’s also not a fan of dogs and is still a bit skeptical of other cats so Ramen will do best in a home without other animals where he can have all of your love and attention to himself.

If you’d like to meet Ramen, contact the Fox Valley Humane Associate at foxvalleypets.org.