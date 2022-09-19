(WFRV) – Vito is a big boy, weighing in at 22 pounds, but this sweet boy is on a diet and is slowly losing his extra weight.

He is loving and affectionate and loves to hang on the couch and snuggle. Vito is looking for a home where he is the only pet so he can be the center of attention.

Vito is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations.

To meet Vito or any other animal up for adoption from the Eastshore Humane Association, head to eastshoreha.org and fill out an application. You can also message them on Facebook with any questions.