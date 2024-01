(WFRV)- Could Whiskey be your new best friend? She is up for adoption at the Lakeshore Humane Society in Manitowoc.

She is a 3-year-old mixed breed looking for her forever home. She came to Lakeshore Humane after being abandoned with another dog in a house. She gave birth to 16 pups. They were all adopted, but now she needs a home.

Lakeshore Humane Society is located at 1551 North 8th Street in Manitowoc.

To adopt Whiskey, head to lakeshorehumane.org.