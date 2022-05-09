(WFRV) – Could Bruno be your new best friend? This sweet 9-month-old is friendly, wiggly, and so much fun! Despite his young age, he already has a magnificent beard. This floppy-eared 14lb pup would do great in just about any home! Like all dogs at the Wisconsin Humane Society, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam. If you think Bruno might be your new best friend, stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet him!

You can also fill out an adoption application online at wihumane.org or message on Facebook.

We’re so excited to come together for Pet Walk Green Bay! Taking place on Sunday, June 5 at Pamperin Park, the Wisconsin Humane Society’s annual dog-friendly walk and festival features entertainment, vendors and exhibitors, family-friendly activities, and of course, games and plenty of treats for our furry participants!

Take advantage of our early bird registration discount and REGISTER TODAY at www.petwalkgb.com

Top 3 reasons to join Pet Walk Green Bay in 2022:

1. It’s fun & open to everyone!

Everyone is welcome and anyone can register for the run/walk, regardless of whether or not you have a dog. Dogs are welcome but NOT required to participate!

2. It’s making a difference

100% of the proceeds from Pet Walk go right back to the animals served by the Wisconsin Humane Society!

3. You can earn awesome swag!

The registration fee includes your 2022 Pet Walk T-shirt, then collect at least $25 in donations from friends, family and co-workers to earn sweet prizes for reaching different fundraising levels! Prizes include our exclusive 2022 Pet Walk hoodie, toys for your pet, gift certificates, and more!