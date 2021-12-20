Meet Your New Best Friend – Dennis!

(WFRV) – This sweet, silly boy has been at the Oshkosh Humane Society for seven months – making him one of their longest-term guests.

Dennis is very smart and loves to play, and of course – treats! He’s three years old and because he weighs just over 70 pounds and gets excited about life, he is looking for a family with kids over the age of 8.

He would prefer to be your one and only pet so he can have all the cuddles to himself.

Ring in the new year with a new best friend and make an appointment to meet Dennis by contacting the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at 920-424-2128, message them on Facebook, and get the process rolling by filling out an application at oahs.org.