(WFRV) – The Oconto Area Humane Society is on kitty cuteness overload and at least one of these sweet kitties could be Your New Best Friend.

Benson is a 3-year-old boy who is very social and loves kids, attention, and is a great explorer!

Drew is a 1-year-old affectionate girl who is brave, smart, funny, and playful. She is looking for a home that will allow for a short adjustment period and will do best in a home where she is the only cat.

Felicia is a sweet 2-year-old girl who loves snoozin’ under the bed and getting attention. Once settled in with your family, she will be a perfect best friend.

Murphy is just six months old but is very well behaved, social and loves kids!

To meet any of these kitties, fill out an adoption application online at ocontoareahumane.org