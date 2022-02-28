(WFRV) – Hi, my name is Lacey! I’m 7 years old, weigh 60 pounds, and have the energy of a puppy! I love to chew on indestructible toys like Kongs and know what is off limits to me.

I’m potty and crate trained. I’m used to having a fenced yard, but it is not a requirement. I’m responsible enough that I can free roam with home alone. I’m used to sleeping in the living room at night.

Going for car rides is a favorite hobby of mine when I’m not playing fetch. I often become afraid of thunder and will lay at my person’s feet for comfort.

In the past couple of years I have not been around many other animals and would prefer to be your one and only. My previous family said I am dog selective and not trustworthy around cats. I have a high prey drive and love to chase things much smaller than me.

I know a handful of commands, but you best have a treat in hand. I can sit, lay down, roll over, and offer my paw. I’ve loved every person I’ve met but would do best with children 10+ due to my energy level.

Please note:

– Our website (www.neenahanimalshelter.org) is updated in real time, so we are accepting applications for all animals that are currently listed.

-Applications can be downloaded from our website. (http://neenahanimalshelter.org/how-to-adopt.html)

– Our shelter no longer has open visiting hours, so a pre-approved application and scheduled appointment is needed prior to meeting any of our animals.