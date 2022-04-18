(WFRV) – Olive is a spunky 2-year-old sweetheart ready for her forever family.

Her favorite pastime is playing with new toys and being mischievous. She loves walking around the shelter sitting on the staff’s shoulders.

Olive also loves cuddling and will make a great companion. To meet Olive, contact the Oconto Area Humane Society at 920-835-1738, message them on Facebook or fill out an adoption application online at ocontoareahumane.org.

This week’s Your New Best Friend is brought to you by the Green Bay Pet Expo. It runs Friday April 22 – Sunday April 24 at the Resch Expo.

There’s so much to enjoy at the Expo and Amy from PMI stopped by Local 5 Live along with Kenna and Brooke from the Canterbury Tails Pet Resort.

Connect with Canterbury Tails at the expo and learn more about them at canterburytailsresort.com.

Pets are welcome and advance tickets are available at ticketstaronline.com.