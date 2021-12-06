Meet Your New Best Friend, Pedro

(WFRV) – This past Spring, Pedro was caught in a field and when he first arrived at the Lakeshore Humane Society, he was terrified and would not go near people.

After months of patience and work from the staff, Pedro is now loving life. If you have plenty of scratches, walks, and treats to give, Pedro is your guy.

He does well with other animals but prefers to be the only child in the house. He’s had a long, tough road and is ready to find his forever family.

Make an appointment to meet Pedro by calling 920-684-5401, or message them on Facebook.

You can also fill out an adoption application at lakeshorehumane.org.