(WFRV) – This 12-year-old loves to be pet, brushed, and doted on.

She loves affection and hanging out with her human. Precious was recently diagnosed with diabetes and will have medical care that may include insulin and a special diet but she is a loyal, loving companion that is worth every bit of extra care she needs.

To meet her, contact the Fox Valley Humane Association at foxvalleypets.org.