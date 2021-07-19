Meet Your New Best Friend, Schultie

(WFRV) – Could Schultie be your new best friend? He is 7 years old and currently available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Initially quite fearful, he has been staying with a loving foster family who has helped him come out of his shell.  Talkative and sweet, Schultie will be sure to let you know when he’s in the mood for pets, wet food, and playtime. Due to a previous injury to his leg, he still limps occasionally but he doesn’t let that hold him back from living life to the fullest. Like all cats at WHS, Schultie is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! His adopter will even receive a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. If you want to learn more and see if he might be your new BFF, visit wihumane.org/adopt and contact his foster family to set up a meeting. 

