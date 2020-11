(WFRV) – This sweet kitty may be a senior but he doesn’t act a day over five.

Squeaky loves rubbing on people for attention and can surprise you with a love nibble. Squeaky is playful and energetic and gets along just fine with other cats and dogs.

Make an appointment to meet Squeaky by calling the Eastshore Humane Association at 920-849-2390, online at eastshoreha.org.