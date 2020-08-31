Meet Your New Best Friends: Jiji and Roxanne

(WFRV) – Could Jiji and Roxanne be Your New Best Friends?

This mother and son are a bonded duo looking to find a home together. Jiji likes his toys and loves doing zoomies. He is always wrestling his mom as she stares at him with a look of ‘really’? While he may seem like a pest to his mom, the two love cuddling up together.

Due to COVID, the Oconto Area Humane Society is only doing fosters and adoptions via appointment so to meet this loving pair, give them a call at 920-835-1738 or email ocontoareahumane@gmail.com.

You can see all the animals up for adoption by heading to ocontoareahumane.org.