(WFRV) – Sophie is available for adoption from the Fond du Lac Humane Society. She is a one-year-old Anatolian Shepherd mix. She is described as strong, active, and eager to learn.

She is up to date on her vaccinations, is micro-chipped, and her adoption has been sponsored, she just needs a good home.

The Fond du Lac Humane Society is located at 652 Triangle Road. Give them a call at 920-922-8873, and head to their website, fdlhumane.org and stop by their Facebook page.