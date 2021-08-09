Meet your new BFF!

(WFRV) – Could Drogan, Alexstruza, or Ysera be your New Best Friend?

Drogan and his brothers, Alexstruza and Ysera are 7 months old and provide hours of entertainment as they climb and run. Drogan has a special talent of carrying toys in his mouth, so fetching is right around the corner. The brothers do not need to be adopted together, but they would love to have another feline playmate in their new home. These three are more focused on playtime rather than cuddling, but as they get older they’ll warm up to being held more. They’d be great in a home with other animals or kids.

To meet any of them, get in touch with the Neenah Animal Shelter at 920-722-9544, online at neenahanimalshelter.org or send them a message on Facebook.

