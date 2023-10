(WFRV)- Could Minnie be your new best friend?

This adorable pup loves attention and will not turn down a nice belly rub.

She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

The 6th annual Holiday Bingo Extravaganza will happen on November 9th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, head to wihumane.org.