(WFRV) – Could Mac Daddy be your new best friend?

Mac Daddy was left outside a local shelter and is up for adoption through the Eastshore Humane Association in Chilton. He weighs 26 pounds and is on a kitty diet.

He doesn’t like to be picked up but he’ll sprawl out on your lap and enjoy a nice rest with you after a long day!

If you’d like to meet Mac Daddy please visit eastshoreha.org to submit an application and once your application is processed, a staff member will contact you to arrange a meet and greet.

