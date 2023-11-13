(WFRV)- Could Niko be your new best friend?

This handsome boy has the most striking facial markings, and he is sure to bring lots of excitement and energy to his new home. Niko likes to play outside and be around people and will not shy away from learning new things.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and he goes home with a new vet exam and a certificate for a free vet exam.

You will find him at The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 1830 Radisson Street, in Green Bay.

Wisconsin Humane Society Hope’s Lights Campaign kicked off, and if you drive by the Green Bay Campus this holiday season, you will see the campus lit up with thousands of beautiful lights. Each light represents a gift someone made to help the thousands of animals and families the Wisconsin Humane Society serves every year.

To donate, head to wihumane.org/hope.

For more information or to adopt Niko, head to wihumane.org.