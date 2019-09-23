Patsy is ready to be Your New Best Friend!

(WFRV) – If you need more happiness in your life, or maybe just more love, then Patsy should be Your New BFF.

This playful pupper is ready to meet you, just head over to the Eastshore Humane Association. They are located at 1100 South Park Street in Chilton.

They also have a great event coming up: Homes for Dogs Project on Saturday, September 28th from 11 am – 3 pm.

For details on this event and for all of the animals looking for homes, give them a call at 920-849-2390 or stop by eastshoreha.org and check them out on Facebook as well.