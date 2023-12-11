(WFRV)- Could Pepper be your new best friend?

She loves people and is good with kids and other dogs. While she is curious about new people, she can be skittish at first, so a slow approach is the way to win her over. Doggie friends in the home really help her level of confidence.

She loves playing outside and just hanging out on the couch. No matter where she is, her silly and playful personality shows through. Pepper is one smart cookie and is excited to learn new things and take on new adventures with her forever family.

Pepper is available for adoption at Lucky 7 Dog Rescue. They are located at 239 North Broadway in Green Bay.

To adopt Pepper, head to lucky7dogrescue.com.