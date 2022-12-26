(WFRV) – Could Fergie or Nova be Your New Best Friend?

These two pups are active, happy, and playful. They are best friends and would love a home together but they aren’t bonded so they could go home separately as well.

Both Fergie and Nova would love a home with another dog who also loves to play! Fergie is four months old, Nova is almost a year old.

Both pups are up to date on their vaccinations.

To meet either one, or both – call the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at 920-424-2128, message them on Facebook or fill out an adoption application at oahs.org.