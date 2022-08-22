(WFRV) – The Oconto Humane Society recently took in over 40 rabbits that were left in a camper.

Amongst those rabbits are two black rabbits who are younger and thought to be around 3-months-old. The other rabbits are adults.

While all of the rabbits come from a rough past, they have started to trust everyone at the shelter and love hopping to the front of their cage for fresh veggies.

Rabbits require a fair amount of space and can be litter box trained. They do need a constant supply of hay, pellets and fresh produce each day, but in return, they provide constant companionship.

To adopt these animals call the Oconto Humane Society at 920-835-1738 or email OcontoAreaHumane@gmail.com