(WFRV)- Could Baxter be your new best friend?

He is a year-and-a-half-old pit bull mix looking for his forever home. He is a young rambunctious boy who is a lot of fun. He loves playtime and people. He gets along with some other dogs.

He enjoys walks and is a happy boy grateful for any attention. Baxter is a goofy excitable dog who will make you smile. He is treat-motivated and knows to sit and shake.

The Oconto Area Humane Society is located at 120 South Katch Drive in Oconto.

For more information, head to ocontoareahumane.org.