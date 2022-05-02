(WFRV) – Shop ’till you drop at the annual rummage sale to benefit the WHS Door County Campus at the Arle Memorial Hall in Sturgeon Bay!

Schedule of events:

Thursday, May 5 – Donation drop off at the Arle Memorial Hall from 4 – 8pm

Friday, May 6 – Shop from 12 – 6pm

Saturday, May 7 – Shop 7:30am – 2pm, Clearance Sale starts at noon (anything you can fit into a bag for $2! Bag provided)

We anticipate County U to be closed due to construction. Please follow the detour signs beginning at the S Oxford Ave exit.

Calendar link: https://secure2.convio.net/whs/site/Calendar?view=Detail&id=139650

Plus Meet Kenzi!

Could Kenzi be your new best friend? She is 7 years old, weighs just 37lbs, and has the biggest smile. Active and full of life, fetch is Kenzi’s favorite activity! Despite a previously dislocated elbow, she is comfortable and the limb has shown good range of motion. After playtime, she is ready to settle in and snuggle for the night. She would do best as the only pet in the home, where her humans can spend lots of time with her due to separation anxiety. Like all dogs at WHS, Kenzi is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopters will receive a certificate for a free vet exam. If you think Kenzi might be your new best friend, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Door County Campus today!