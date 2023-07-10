(WFRV)- Could Milo be your new best friend? I know he wants to be yours.

Milo is a Husky, Malamute, Samoyed mixed breed dog approximately 2.5 years old. He loves people but he is a bit of an escape artist. He has always lived outdoors or in a kennel, so he’s not house-trained yet, but he is not destructive when inside.

He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is just $199.

You can call the Waupaca Humane Society at 715-258-2545. You will find the Waupaca Humane Society at 2293 Commercial Drive in Waupaca.

You can apply to adopt Milo at waupacahumane.org.