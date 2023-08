(WFRV)- Could Gee be your new best friend?

Gee is a great dog that loves to give kisses and is very friendly. She is spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

The Lakeshore Humane Society is in need of Foster Families. If you are interested in becoming a Foster Family please reach out.

You will find the Lakeshore Humane Society at 1551 North 8th Street in Manitowoc.

For more information head to lakeshorehumane.org.