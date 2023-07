(WFRV)- Could Maggie Mae be your new best friend?

Maggie Mae is a surrender ready to find a forever home. It is suggested to have her with older children because she loves to jump onto people for cuddles. She is kennel trained, potty trained, and knows basic commands.

She would need a fence because she gets excited and loves exercise.

You can find Maggie Mae at the Eastshore Humane Association at 1100 Park Street in Chilton.

For more information head to eastshoreha.org.