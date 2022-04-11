(WFRV) – Darcy is a 3-year-old female Shepherd Mix with a lot of spunk!

She really knows how to let loose and party but she’s still shy around the boys. Let her get to know you and she’ll warm right up. Darcy does get along with cats and other dogs, but she is young and very active so an active lifestyle will be required for her new home.





To meet Darcy, head to eastshoreha.org.

And get ready for Spring with the Eastshore Humane Association’s Plant Sale!

Sweet Re-Leaf is happening right at Eastshore Humane, Saturday April 30th starting at 11 am. Shop vegetables, herbs, garden flowers, and houseplants – all to benefit the animals at Eastshore.

For more, head to their Facebook event page.

This week’s Your New Best Friend is brought to you by the Green Bay Pet Expo. It runs Friday April 22 – Sunday April 24 at the Resch Expo.

Pets are welcome and advance tickets are available at ticketstaronline.com.