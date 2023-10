(WFRV)- Could Silas be your new best friend?

Silas is a mixed-breed puppy looking for a home. He is currently 4 months old and 25 lbs, but still growing. He loves to be active and meet new people. He has done well with kids in his previous home.

Silas is at the Oconto Area Humane Society located at 150 South Katch Street in Oconto.

For more information, head to ocontoareahumane.org or look them up on Facebook.