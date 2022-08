(WFRV) – This sweet boy arrived at The Neenah Animal Shelter as a transfer from another shelter where he was found as a stray.

While not much is known about his history, since he has been at the shelter he has quickly warmed up to staff, loves to play, and has made friends with everyone he has met.

If you’d like to meet Sir Francis Bacon, fill out an adoption application online at neenahanimalshelter.org.