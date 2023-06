(WFRV)- Could Starlette be your new best friend? I know she wants to be yours.

Starlette is spaded, micro-chipped, and ready for snuggles. She is a social kitten that likes to be pet. With purs that will sink your heart, she is ready for your home to become her home.

You will find her at The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 1830 Radisson Street in Green Bay.

For more information or to adopt Starlette, head to wihumane.org.