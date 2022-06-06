(WFRV) – Sarika is a petite little 2-year-old girl weighing only 8 pounds. She has beautiful long fluffy fur and likes to be brushed. She can be playful and may do well with another laid-back cat in the home. She loves playing with little yellow nerf balls and sometimes will play fetch with them. She also enjoys a good scratch on her scratching post. She did well in her previous home young children. Sarika is on a special food and although it costs a bit more than regular food, one bag can last 3 months or more. Potential adopters for Sarika will take her home “foster to adopt” to make sure Sarika is a good fit for them and their family. OAHS adoption staff can answer all the questions someone may have about Sarika and her needs. Sarika is a very sweet cat and loves to be pet. We hope there is someone willing to give this pretty girl a forever home.

Meet Sarika at the Oshkosh Humane Society. Give them a call at 920-424-2128. Fill out an adoption application at oahs.org and message them with any questions on their Facebook page.