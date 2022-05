(WFRV) – She’s been at the shelter since March with not one application so far but the staff at the Neenah Animal Shelter calls Ukanite their favorite because she has so much personality.

This sweet 40-pound girl could play with her rope toys for hours but really loves to cuddle and get belly rubs.

If you’d like to meet Ukanite, head to neenahanimalshelter.org and download an application or with any questions, just head to their Facebook page and send them a message.