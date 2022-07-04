(WFRV) – Could Shake be your new best friend?

Shake is a special kitty looking for a special family. She’s a sweet 2-year-old who enjoys the company of other cats, especially when it’s play time. Initially shy around people, her foster family came up with a simple cue to get her attention: rub your fingers together and she’ll coming running for pets, Shake can’t resist a good ear scratch! This affectionate feline also happens to be FIV positive, a highly manageable disease typically spread by deep bite wounds between cats, however, cats that have tested FIV+ often live long, healthy lives, plus Shake only has three teeth left!

She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee. Shake is currently being doted on in a loving foster home in the Green Bay area, so if you’d like to learn more about her and set up a time to meet, you can contact her foster mom at puggersx2@yahoo.com!

To view the list of currently available animals at the Wisconsin Humane Society, head to wihumane.org/adopt.

Learn more about Shake HERE

“Kitten season” is upon us and they need your help! Right now, kittens of all ages are arriving at the Green Bay Campus every day. Most of them are looking for stress-free, loving foster homes where they can grow big and strong, heal, or receive treatment before they’re ready to be adopted. Getting started is easy: simply watch the 15-minute orientation video online, fill out the application, then the foster staff will follow up with information on how to select your first foster animal! WHS provides supplies, you provide the love. Visit www.wihumane.org/foster to become a foster parent today!