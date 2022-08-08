(WFRV) – Coming in at 70 pounds, Leo is a big, lovable, handsome boy who is very excited to find his forever family.

He is four years old and loves going outside and running around with toys. He loves showing off his favorite toys and even prances around with them in his kennel.

Leo loves people and is very affectionate, he even tries to give hugs. He knows how to sit and is eager to learn more. Because of his size and exuberance, he might do well in a home with sturdier children, ages 10 and up.

Leo would like to be the only dog in his new home.

To meet Leo, call the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at 920-424-2128, message them on Facebook with questions, or fill out an adoption application at oahs.org.