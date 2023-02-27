(WFRV) – After her owners lost their house, Marley was surrendered to the Neenah Animal Shelter where the vet found she had an old hip injury that healed wrong.

She may have things that need to be fixed in the future but she is on long-term pain meds and doesn’t let her hip slow her down one bit. She has lots of energy and love to give! Marley is a sweet, playful girl but her favorite thing in the entire world is cuddles and pets.

Marley has lived with other animals before but would love to be an only dog.

See her profile page HERE.

A pre-approved adoption application is required to schedule a meet with Marley or any available animals at the Neenah Animal Shelter. Applications can be found on the Neenah Animal Shelter website.