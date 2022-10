(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a new best friend, check out these sweet love bugs who got all dressed up in their best Halloween costumes to do some trick or treating for your heart!

This is Dennis, he’s dressed up as one of the Lakeshore Humane Society staff members. He loves people and even some dogs. He was attacked by another dog so he’s taking some time to warm up to them but when it comes to humans, he’s a real love bug!

Dressed up as a fisherman, this is Edwin. This two-year-old is a sweet but shy boy. He loves everything and everyone, it just takes a minute for him to warm up but when he does it’s endless love and cuddles.

Is this an Ewok?? No, it’s two-year-old Lennon! The Lakeshore staff calls him a lovely young man with a ginormous heart who is looking for acceptance from his new family. After being surrendered from his last family, he seems to have lost a bit of himself but they are working hard to get that back. Lennon is looking for a forever family that will be patient and love him indefinitely.

Greet the trick or treaters with this unicorn Leila Mae! She’s an all around great dog with nice manners who loves absolutely everything and everyone!

Traveler is dressed up as a goldfish. He’s a super fun young man who is sure to win your heart.

Princess Bubble Gum is dressed up as a pumpkin for the season. If you’re someone who loves to play hide and seek, she is your girl since she loves to hide under the blankets but she is also known to give a great cuddle.

Jack O Lantern is dressed up as a panda because this sweet adventurous kitten is looking for a family to snuggle up and play with.

To meet any of these pets looking for homes, fill out an adoption application online at lakeshorehumane.org.