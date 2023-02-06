(WFRV) – Meet sweet Georgia.

She arrived at the Lakeshore in December in very rough shape as a stray and no family came to reclaim her.

The shelter gave her time to settle in but noticed she was having skin issues and had her checked by a vet. It was discovered she has both mammary and skin cancer and has only a short time left to live.

Georgia is now looking for a foster family to give her a wonderful, loving last few months of life.

She would do best in an adult home with either no other dogs or a calm dog to play with.

If you might have a place in your heart and home, please contact Lakeshore Humane Society at lakeshorehumane.org or message them on Facebook.