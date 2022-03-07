(WFRV) – The Waupaca Humane Society is asking for your help so Parcheesi can get a much-needed surgery!

Details from waupacahumane.org:

This sweet little girl was surrendered to our care earlier this year. She is a mix of German Shepherd, a small terrier and a few other breeds. She is a nice, medium size, friendly and fun. We think she is around 3-5 years old and she weighs about 20lbs.

Parcheesi, unfortunately, came with an old injury that resulted in some serious damage to the roof of her mouth that healed into something like a cleft palate. It is a constant source of irritation and potential infection, causing her to have a runny nose and sneeze. We have consulted with several veterinarians including a dog dental specialist to come up with a treatment plan. She will be scheduled for corrective surgery, but at least $2500 is needed to cover the anticipated cost of the surgery and aftercare.

If you would like to help Parcheesi get well, we have set up a fundraiser on Facebook and our website, waupacahumane.org. Adoption applications are also available on our website!