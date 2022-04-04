(WFRV) – Shaina from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Green Bay campus visited Local 5 Live with details on Barkin’ Beer Fest that benefits thousands of homeless pets in the area and we meet Lucy, a sweet, shy kitty looking for her forever home.

LUCY:

This shy but sweet feline is 13 years old. She likes quiet days and a secluded spot to call her own. Once she’s comfortable, Lucy will happily sit with you and enjoy some chin scratches. When she’s feeling playful, Lucy loves wand toys and watching birds on TV. Due to her shy nature, Lucy would be happiest in a home with children over 8 years old and will need to be slowly introduced to any other resident animals. Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! Her adopter will also receive a certificate for a free vet exam. She is currently staying in a foster home and looks forward to meeting you! To schedule a meeting, email her foster family directly at foster4dc@yahoo.com. To view all the animals currently available at the Wisconsin Humane Society, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt.

SPRING MATCH PROGRAM:

The match deadline was extended – all donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society up to $50,000 are being matched now through April 30! Please visit www.wihumane.org/springmatch to make a gift of any size.

BARKIN’ BEER FEST:

Join the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus, in collaboration with Badger State Brewing, on Sunday, April 24 for Barkin’ Beer Fest to benefit homeless animals!

*NEW THIS YEAR: includes wine and hard cider samples, plus a VIP ticket option

Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of amazing craft brews, wine, and cider, as well as snacks, music by Sparky Entertainment, basket raffles and 50/50’s throughout the event. If weather allows, outdoor games will be provided for your entertainment and the opportunity to meet some furry friends from the shelter! Food trucks will be on on-site to serve you for an additional purchase. Ticket options include general admission, limited VIP (which includes an additional hour of unlimited tasting and a swag bag), and discounted designated driver.

Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets: https://bit.ly/BarkinBeerFest2022

100% of the proceeds from this event will benefit the thousands of animals in need that come through our doors every year!

PET EXPO:

This week’s Your New Best Friend is brought to you by the Green Bay Pet Expo. It runs Friday April 22 – Sunday April 24 at the Resch Expo. Pets are welcome and advance tickets are available at ticketstaronline.com.