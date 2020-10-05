Your New Best Friend: Meet ‘The Dips’

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Meet ‘The Dips’, a family of kitties ready to be Your New Best Friend.

Momma cat, Dip arrived at the Neenah Animal Shelter with three kittens and a pregnant belly. Now Dip, and her kittens, Guacamole, 7-Layer, and Salsa are ready for their forever homes.

They can be adopted together, or separately if there’s another cat at home to help them socialize.

To set up an appointment to meet this family, call the Neenah Animal Shelter at 920-722-9544. See all the adoptable pets at neenahanimalshelter.org and follow them on Facebook as well.

