(WFRV) – Could Taz be Your New Best Friend?

This adorably happy, Bully-mix is just six months old is looking for his forever home. For more information on Taz, reach out to the Oconto Area Humane society on South Katch Drive in Oconto.

You can also reach them by phone at 920-835-1738 and online at ocontoareahumane.org and on their Facebook page.