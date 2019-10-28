Your New BFF(s): Lenny and mom, Lady Jane looking for forever homes

(WFRV) – Looking for a new Best Friend? How about two? Lenny and his mom, Lady Jane are both looking for a home, preferably together.

Lenny is a 3 ½ month Shiba Inu/Terrier mix. His mom, Lady Jane is the same breed and is three years old. She is a little timid in new situations, but very sweet. Lenny is your typical energetic pup! They are hoping to keep them together.

To learn more about these two sweethearts, give the Humane Society of Waupaca County a call at 715-258-2545 or stop by and visit with them at 2293 Commercial Drive in Waupaca.

Be sure to see all their animals up for adoption at waupacahumane.org and on Facebook as well.