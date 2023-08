(WFRV)- Could Zac be your new best friend?

He is a 6-year-old mixed breed looking for his forever home. Zac is great with making new human friends and is super goofy. He knows how to sit and does well on a leash.

If you are interested in meeting Zac, head to the Oconto Area Humane Society website.

For more information head to ocontoareahumane.org.