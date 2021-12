APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - The Salvation Army's 'Adopt a Family' program makes sure people have a good Christmas but in the Fox Cities there are just not enough people signed up to help.

Kristal Knudtson, the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Fox Cities Salvation Army said, "This year we have 900 families that have signed up already and we have 300 families that have been matched, they've been adopted. So those that are in need are 600 families."